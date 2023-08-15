Chiefs are indispensable in parliamentary democracy – Deputy Speaker

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Aug 15, GNA – Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has called on the Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr. Kwaku Boateng III, and other chiefs to assist in the celebration of Ghana’s 30th Anniversary of Parliamentary Democracy.

He emphasised the indispensable function that chiefs perform in parliamentary democracy, and as the anniversary unfolded, it was incumbent on Parliament to keep chiefs properly informed and seek their support for a successful celebration.

In a democratic society, it was important for citizens to become deeply aware and get actively involved in understanding the principles of parliamentary democracy, Mr Amoako said.

Parliament has instituted a year-long of activities to mark the anniversary on the theme: “30 years under the fourth republic; The journey thus far.”

He enumerated planned line of activities in the Eastern Region, that include peace walk, football match, and fun games, and encouraged everyone to participate.

Daasebre Dr. Kwaku Boateng welcomed the Second Deputy Speaker and encouraged the public to fully participate in the celebration.

He said democracy offered an atmosphere in which human rights and basic freedoms were respected, and allowing people to express their views freely.

“Ghanaians need to protect and sustain this freedom,” he said.

