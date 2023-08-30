Cashew farmer appeals for government’s intervention in price regulation

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Aug. 30, GNA – Mr Bernard Adu-Ohene, a cashew farmer, has appealed to the Government through the Tree Crops Development Authority(TCDA) to take decisive action to ensure a fair pricingregime for cashew nuts.

He said the government’s intervention was crucial in ensuring a fair and stable market for cashew producers, through the implementation and enforcing pricing regulations.

That could prevent price manipulation and exploitation to enable producers to receive fair income for their hard work and dedication.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Adu-Ohene, a student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) explainedthat the fluctuating price of cashew was negatively affecting the livelihoods of farmers.

He expressed disappointment at the TCDA Act, 2019 (Act 1010), intended to address pricing issues and regulate the sector but had failed to produce the desired outcomes.

When the Government introduced new pricing for cashew, set at GhC8.50 or above per kilogramme, therewere efforts by the Jaman North District Assembly to enforce the law, but was unable to continue at a certain point, he said.

He claimed that the price of cashew dropped significantly to as low as GhC3.00 per kilogramme in the 2022 season, which greatly affected the farmers, especially those in the Jaman North and South.

Mr. Adu-Ohene said because price regulations were not properly enforced, middlemen and traders took advantage and offered low prices for the cashew nuts.

“This did not only hamper their livelihoods but also discouraged them from continuing with cashew farming,” he said.

“The main season typically starts in January, but farmers begin collecting cashew as early as December and I believe once the GhC8.50 per kilogrammepricing is enforced, it will help alleviate the plight of cashew farmers across the country.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

