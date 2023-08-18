Botswana police intercepts truck smuggling 40 Ethiopians

GABORONE, Aug. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) — Authorities in Botswana, on Thursday said they have intercepted 40 Ethiopians, in a suspected case of human trafficking.

Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, assistant spokesperson for the Botswana Police Service (BPS), said the persons were intercepted by police officers while allegedly being smuggled to South Africa on Tuesday night. “The 40 individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were from Ethiopia in transit to South Africa,” he said, adding that the oldest is 35 years old.

The individuals were inside an enclosed trailer of a truck, which the police officers searched upon its arrival at Ngwasha Veterinary Gate in the northern part of the southern African country, Bagali said.

GNA

