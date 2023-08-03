Botodwina Manso Regent calls on Ghanaians to reject LGBTQ+

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA — Nana Kofi Assorko III, the Regent of the Botodwina Manso Traditional Council of Wassa Fiase in the Western Region, has called for the rejection of Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender and Queer Plus (LGBTQ+), calling it an abomination.

He said the attempt by some strong external forces to impose the abominable act on the country had been one of the greatest threats facing most countries in recent times.

Nana Assorko, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the LGBTQ+ practice was “undoubtedly foreign and completely opposed to the norms and values bequeathed unto us by our ancestors.”

Nana Assorko, known in private life as Reverend Daniel Gyappah, is the General Overseer of the Ascension of Christ Chapel.

He said, “We cautioned our political authorities, chiefs, and society, organisations to remain resolute and not to succumb to the pressures of any so-called power or group to lobby them, to corrupt the morality of our youth.”

On the political situation in the country, Nana Assorko said since the beginning of the Fourth Republic the peace and security of the country had always been put to test when elections were approaching.

“We are once again at a crossroad; therefore, we urge the political parties to embark on a peaceful electioneering campaign devoid of threats, insults and name-calling,” Nana Assorkor said.

He said as a procedure for choosing representatives and making a choice between alternative policies or issues, “election is about exercising our civic responsibility and has nothing to do with casting insults against one another.”

Nana Assorko identified violent extremism as another ‘cancerous tumor’ threatening humanity and currently moving across all borders.

He said to combat such dangers, citizens must be free and courageous enough to report suspicious characters to the appropriate authorities for redress.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

