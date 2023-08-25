BoG 2nd deputy governor celebrates Angaza 2023 Ghanaian women awardees

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 25, GNA – Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, has celebrated the three Ghanaian women who emerged as leaders in the banking and finance sector, of “Angaza Top 10 Women to Watch in Banking and Finance” awards.

The three women, namely Madam Audrey Abakah, Director, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana; Madam Sheila Wristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, Ghana; and Madam Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania dominated the 2023 list held in Kigali Rwanda.

A statement signed by Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao, founder of The Leading Ladies’ Network and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Accra said, in collaboration with The Leading Ladies’ Network, a prominent pan-African women’s leadership organisation, Mrs Addo Awadzi hosted the three Ghanaian Leading Ladies who were recognised by the Angaza 2023 Awards for their outstanding contributions to the banking finance and insurance sectors in Africa.

The Angaza Awards launched in 2020 is known for acknowledging outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the field of banking and finance across the African continent.

It said while Madam Abakah and Madam Wristberg were present in person at the event held at the Bank’s headquarters in Accra, “Madam Amoah joined the celebration via Zoom, demonstrating the power of technology to unite accomplished professionals even from afar.”

It said Mrs Addo Awadzi while extending congratulations to the exceptional Ghanaian women for their remarkable exemplary leadership, innovation, and influence qualities demonstrated in their respective roles within the banking and finance sector said: “I join the Leading Ladies’ Network in extending my heartfelt congratulations to the Ghanaian Leading Ladies who have risen to prominence in the banking and finance industry.”

“Their achievements are a source of inspiration and a reminder of the remarkable potential of women in shaping the future of finance,” it said.

The statement referred to Mrs Addo Awadzi as emphasising the significance of such achievements in inspiring future generations of women to pursue their aspirations fearlessly, adding; “Their journeys are testaments to the unlimited possibilities for women in the world of banking and finance.”

According to the statement, the courtesy visit provided an opportunity for the Angaza awardees to engage in meaningful discussions and insights sharing thereby fostering an environment of mentorship and collaboration that allowed the accomplished women to connect and inspire one another.

It, therefore quoted Madam Hansen-Quao, founder of The Leading Ladies’ Network as saying “We are extremely thankful to the Second Deputy Governor for hosting and celebrating our Leading Ladies. Mrs Addo Awadzi is herself an icon and inspiration and the Angaza awardees drew so much encouragement from her inspiring remarks.”

“We look forward to seeing Audrey, Sheila and Efeh continue to greater heights. The Leading Ladies’ Network is proud to be associated with their unfolding success,” the statement said.

The Leading Ladies’ Network is a prominent women’s leadership organisation dedicated to empowering and promoting women’s leadership and success in various fields, including banking and finance.

GNA

