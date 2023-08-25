Lali excites music enthusiast with another hit dubbed ‘Sumorlo’

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – Talented Ghanaian rapper Donal Delali Darke, known in the music industry as “Lali” has excited music enthusiasts with another hit song dubbed “Sumorlo”.

The song was produced by Sosawavegod, the same producer for famous Gyakie’s “Need me”, “Never like this” and “Scar” songs.

The song features Ghanaian musician BXLLY who is a multitalented rapper with dynamic rhythms and tunes, has used his songs promoting Ghanaian culture in the diaspora.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Lali explained the motive behind the song, saying that the song was about a guy convincing a lady to give him the chance to love her.

He said most Ghanian girls do not eagerly or warmly receive guys who might be one way or the other in love with them, adding that this makes it difficult for people like him to passionately fall in love.

Lali said he wants to see the African sound above any other genre across the globe, and that would help push the Ghanian music industry into the limelight.

He is mostly motivated by his past life occurrences which makes him work hard as an upcoming man.

He said the Ghanian music industry was evolving gradually because currently Ghana was attaining more recognition in terms of music compared to other African countries.

“I advise both the youth and upcoming artistes like me to believe and knuckle down towards their goals, the results would do the talking at the appropriate time”, he said.

In 2015, Lali entered Black Pyramid Studio located at kaneshie, Accra and recorded his first demo titled “Party” which featured a Ghanian rapper called Kojo.

Lali mostly composes his songs in the Ghanaian local dialect Twi and Ga because of inspirations he got from some Ghanaian artistes.

However, he switched to English because of E.L.’s Bar II mixtape released in 2025, and sees it fit to reach the populace in English language than the local language.

Lali has won several awards during his high school era in Accra Academy Senior High School, he also won an award at the Rap League Competition hosted by YFM radio in Kumasi.

He is currently focusing on the Afrobeat’s genre and does rap music occasionally. Lali is popularly known by the brand “LOTO”, which is an acronym for “Lali On This One”.

He has five singles with two official music videos released. His songs could be streamed by searching for the name “LALI onthisone” on all digital streaming platforms.

