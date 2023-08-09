Bishop entreats Christians to stop using mobile phones during church services

By Regina Benneh

Fiapre (B/R), Aug. 09, GNA – Bishop Dr. Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International has entreated Christians to stop the use of mobile phones in taking notes and searching for scriptures during church services to avoid distractions.

He advised Christians to rather enter the church premises with their bibles, notebooks, note pads and diaries to write notes of lessons from the sermons and teachings for revision, studies and references.

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw made the call when he was speaking on the theme “Reverence to God” during a church service at the Living Grace Sanctuary at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He observed a lot of people particularly the youth pretended to be using their phones for notes taking but did otherwise and therefore encouraged Christians to give reverence to God by sacrificing all, particularly when they entered God’s sanctuary.

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw advised Christians to be serious with issues relating to the worship of and reverence for God by not facebooking, twittering and using other social media outlet whilst in a church premise.

He said it was time for Christians to realize and be more serious with the things of God since Christianity was not a matter of joke, saying how could somebody sit in church and be playing football games and bets whilst church service might be in progress.

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw expressed regret that using of mobile phones threatened Christianity because it interfered with and disrupted church services and therefore suggested the need for the leadership of churches to ban the use of mobile phones during church services’ hours as a matter of observing and maintaining the sanctity of God.

He advised the youth to stop wasting their precious time on the social media and rather use their time for productive purposes and academic activities to enhance their intellectual capacities to become responsible citizens to contribute effectively to national progress.

