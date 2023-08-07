BECE progressing smoothly in Tamale, Sagnarigu 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug. 07, GNA – The Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), which began across the country on Monday for final year Basic School pupils, is progressing smoothly in the Tamale Metropolis and the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The Ghana News Agency visited some examination centres including Ghana Senior High School, Tamale Senior High School and Kalpohin Senior High School and observed a quiet environment with candidates busy in the halls writing the examinations.

Supervisors of the centres visited, who did not want their names mentioned, said they did not encounter any challenges.

A total of 31,534 candidates comprising 16,528 boys and 15,006 girls from 573 public schools and 125 private schools from all the 16 districts in the Northern Region, who registered for this year’s BECE, were expected to take part in the examinations.

The examinations will end on Friday, August 11, 2023

GNA

