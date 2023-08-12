BECE candidates cautioned to avoid social vices after examination

By Francis Cofie

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – Mr Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma North, has cautioned candidates of the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to desist from engaging in social vices while waiting for their results.

He said the BECE did not mark an end to their educational journey but rather a steppingstone to achieving greater aspirations, which they must guard jealously.

Mr Ofori gave the advice when he joined Mr Ebenezer Perry Ofori, the Municipal Education Director, and some assembly officials to visit some selected schools on the last day of the examination, to affirm their goodwill to the candidates.

The schools visited included Kwashieman Cluster of Schools, McCarthy Hill Basic School and Christ Union Academy.

The MCE urged the candidates to hold their heads up high once the examinations were over and stay clear of all negative social conducts.

He admonished them to be good ambassadors of their schools and be dutiful to the cause of their parents and homes.

“While at home waiting for your results, never do anything to be a source of anxiety to your parents,” he advised.

Mr Perry Ofori, on his part, urged the candicates to prepare themselves towards moving higher the academic ladder.

He said there was no need to be anxious over the school placement as the opportunity existed to resort to their second choices among six selected schools which were equally competitive.

He said there was also the option of self- placement in the extreme of cases.

