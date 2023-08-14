Bayern condemn racist comments received by Tel after Super Cup defeat

Berlin, Aug 14, (dpa/GNA) – Bayern Munich have condemned the racist comments, received by forward Mathys Tel on social media, after their 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Super Cup on Saturday.

“We condemn the inhuman comments received by Mathys Tel on social media to the strongest degree. Anyone who writes such disgustingly racist things is no fan of FC Bayern,” the Bundesliga champions said on Twitter on Sunday.

The comments were made under an Instagram post, but have been deleted. The comments box was also deactivated.

After the incident, Tel made a new post on Sunday saying: “Being here to grow and every day teaches me something new like today’s. It’s in the head, it won’t reach anything or anyone.

“Thank you to my real Bavarian family and all those who support me, when the weather is nice and when it rains.”

GNA

