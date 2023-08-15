Austrian caught at Turkish border with 145kg of marijuana in truck

Sofia, Aug. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Bulgarian customs officers discovered 145 kilograms of marijuana in a truck at a border crossing with Turkey.

The Austrian driver of Turkish origin, who was driving the vehicle towards Turkey, claimed to be transporting chemicals from Western Europe destined for Turkey, the Bulgarian main customs office announced on Monday.

The find, worth 2.3 million leva ($1.28 million), was made on August 10.

According to the information from the customs authority, the drugs were hidden in a lorry with Romanian licence plates behind preparations for the chemical industry. The customs officers found 135 packets of marijuana in five travelling bags and nine cardboard boxes.

Several drug smugglers’ routes run through the south-eastern EU country of Bulgaria.

A large quantity of marijuana was seized in a Turkish truck at the Bulgarian border with Turkey in February, according to official data.

GNA

