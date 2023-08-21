Beach Soccer Premier League: Vodza Iron Breakers stunned League favorites Keta Sunsets

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (V/R). Aug. 21, GNA – Vodza Iron Breakers have defeated League favorites, Keta Sunsets Sports Beach Soccer Club, by 4-2 during the week’s ninth games at the Keta Beach Soccer Arena over the weekend.

Vodza Iron Breakers were down by a goal before the first quarter but were able to come back strongly to equalise and get consolations within the second and last quarters with Eric Kpogo and Nyamadi Wise registering their names on the score sheet, scoring two goals each for the side.

Vodza Iron Breakers BSC before Sunday was at the bottom of the zone two league table with four losses, two draws and two wins.

Mr Akoi Pascal, the Coach of the side, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, was frank on why they started the league with a low spirit.

“We all know building a team is not easy, our bad form was due to inexperience of most of our players, but they are now picking up the rhythm gradually,” he said.

Keta Sunsets BSC were one of the favorite clubs tipped to win the zone due to their experience and success in Beach Soccer over the years, while the Vodza based team was seen as an underdog.

Coach Pascal cautioned their next opponents not to take them for granted anymore saying “No team should think we are whipping boys anymore, we will tackle every game with the necessary mindset and experience, we hope to be in a very good position before the league ends.”

Later in the day, Ada Assurance defeated Tegbi Ocean Stars in an eight- goal thriller, while Kedzi Miracle Stars also defeated Havedzi Mighty Warriors by five goals to four.

Currently, Ada Assurance sits on top the table with 16 points, followed by Havedzi Mighty Warriors with 14 points, Keta Sunsets and Tegbi Ocean Stars occupied third and fourth positions respectively with 12

points each, as Kedzi Miracle Stars had 11 points and Vodza Iron Brekaers still remained at the bottom with 11 points.

Week 10 of Zone Two games will return the following week at Keta Beach Soccer Arena.

GNA

