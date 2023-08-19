Aflao-Agblekpui Basic School appeals for classrooms, fence wall 

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 19, GNA – Mr Kwabla Atigah, Parent, Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman of Agblekui Basic School in Aflao, has on behalf of the School Management Committee (SMC) and the community, appealed to government through the Ketu South Municipal Assembly to assist the school with additional classroom blocks and a fence wall.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a visit to the school premises, Mr Atigah said the school lacked adequate classrooms and a fence wall, which was hampering smooth teaching and learning activities in the school.

The GNA observed that many learners took their lessons under mango trees due to inadequate classrooms.

The three-unit classroom block built for the school by Pencils of Promise, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) was also in bad shape.

The school also lacked a hygienic place of convenience, posing a health hazard to the learners and their teachers.

According to the PTA Chairman, the school authorities have been appealing to the Assembly to assist in fixing these challenges, but those appeals have over the years gone unheeded, compelling the school management and the community to initiate a self-help project to construct a 3- unit classroom block for the school, which was currently under roofing level.

“We have been appealing to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly to help in addressing our infrastructure challenges for a very long time now but because we are not getting any meaningful response, we took it upon ourselves to build this three-unit classroom block to augment the shortfall.”

The new classroom you are seeing here under construction is from the benevolence and contributions of the people of this community and some well-meaning individuals. The building as you can see has reached roofing level, but our only challenge now is how to raise additional funding to acquire the remaining materials to complete the project,” the PTA Chairman lamented.

He, therefore, appealed to benevolent organizations and well-meaning individuals to assist in raising the needed funds to complete the project for smooth academic work to continue in the school.

Mr Mickson Akpavor, Headmaster of the school also called on the relevant institutions to come to the aid of the school in helping to address the challenges.

He appealed for the construction of a fence wall around the school to prevent loitering and encroachment on the school land.

He further appealed for the provision of a proper and hygienic place of convenience for the learners and teachers of the school.

Mr Akpavor expressed gratitude to the Agblekui community for their communal spirit and all those who supported in diverse ways to construct the new classroom block for the school and called for further assistance towards desired teaching and learning outcomes.

