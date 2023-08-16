Adopt framework on utilization of AI in medical care- Prof Wosornu  

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA-Professor Lade Wosornu, a renowned Surgeon and Acadamecian has urged stakeholders to adopt a regulatory framework on the use of artificial intelligence in the provision of medical care in Ghana.

He said this was necessary as the medical profession would require the utilization of technology, particularly artificial intelligence in the future.

Prof. Wosornu made the call during the second public lecture organized by the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons as part of activities to mark their 20th-anniversary celebration of the college.

It was on the theme: “Inception, Sankofa, and AI.”

The event attracted faculty members, students, leadership, and renowned alumni of the college.

According to the renowned surgeon, this required the introduction of a regulatory framework to regulate the use of AI in medical care.

He said this could be achieved with proper professional engagements.

Prof. Wosornu added that professionals ought to be engaged to ascertain the aspects of medical care where AI could be effectively utilized to improve efficiency.

He advised the college to make AI regulation the foundation of its strategic plan for 2023–2027.

Based on the review of the strategic plan, he said the college is well-placed to embrace artificial intelligence.

The strategy, he said, would position the college to become globally competitive in training medical specialists.

The lecture also covered other important aspects of the college’s history.

He said the idea of establishing the college was conceived due to the need to decentralize postgraduate medical education in Ghana.

The college, according to him, was formed on the principle that the medical profession was rapidly evolving and many divisions were emerging.

Thus, there was a need to establish a college to train specialists for the divisions that were emerging.

Dr Joyce Aryee, chairperson for the occasion, said Artificial Intelligence was a cutting-edge opportunity for medical practice in Ghana.

She asked the public to reflect on the topic and how they would effectively leverage AI in their respective professions.

“So, we leave here with a deep insight into the history of the college; let’s carry the lessons we have learnt and the inspiration about AI that we have gained from this event into our individual lives,” Dr Aryee stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

