Ada East Health Directorate holds a half-year review 

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Ada East, Aug. 12, GNA – The Health Directorate of the Ada East District Assembly has held its half-year review of the performance progresses and relapse of the health services in the district.

Dr Hubert Hounkpatin, the District Director of Health, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the review was to help the directorate assess the performance of the health services within the district and find solutions to some of the identified challenges.

He said that the exercise was based on the holistic tool indicator provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), to assess the performance of the health centres through the regional health services in a comprehensive manner.

“The performance would therefore help assess the district or region and help them solve the problems that they face in both the district and region,” he added.

Dr Hounkpatin said the Ada East District Health Directorate currently had three sub-district health centres and one district hospital, namely Kasseh Health Centre, Ada Health Centre, Pediatorkopr Health Centre, and the Ada East District Hospital.

Though the review had highlighted some challenges and difficulties some of the health centre and workers faced, the directorate would work to address these challenges, he said.

Mr Moses Botchway, the District Coordinating Director, also told GNA that the Assembly was working to resolve some of the major issues that the health facilities faced so that they could offer swift services to the citizens in the district.

He also noted that it was crucial for the health directorate to assess the performances and achievements of the health centres within the district as they progress and help them find possible solutions to overcome the challenges.

He, therefore, expressed his appreciation, on behalf of the District Chief Executive, Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, to the health workers for their services to the citizens in the district.

