Accra Girls Senior High School win fire safety quiz competition  

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA-Accra Girls Senior High School has emerged winners of the 2023 Glico, SMT Fire Safety quiz competition.

The Accra Girls Senior High School performed excellently in the competition, scoring 33 points and winning the quiz.

Their closest contender was St Thomas Aquinas, who scored 30.5 points, while Accra Academy and Labone Senior High Schools had 27 points each, Accra High had 26.5 and Osu Presec had 25 points.

The contestants were quizzed on fire safety measures as part of activities to mark the 2023 annual Fire Safety Educational Campaign of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Accra Girls Senior High School received a cash prize of Ghc 2,500 and a trophy while St Thomas Aquinas took second place and also received a cash prize of Ghc 1,500.

The week serves as a reminder of the critical role the Service plays in preventing and mitigating the effects of fire on the lives of the citizenry and the environment.

It is on the theme; “60 Years of Existence: Fire Safety, the Choice for a Safer Environment”.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Mrs Daniella M. Ntow-Sapong, the Director of Fire Safety, speaking at the event, said the quiz competition was an indication of how the Service wanted to get fire safety education across all levels in the educational sector.

She said this would heighten students’ awareness level and make them good ambassadors of fire safety in their school.

“We have in recent times experienced fire outbreaks in some school dormitories and we are saying never again,” she stated.

DCFO Sapong assured that the Service would do all it takes possible to eliminate fire occurrences in schools and take steps to protect students through intensive fire education and other measures.

She said the Chief Fire Officer and management were currently developing a standard evacuation procedure in schools to facilitate escape during fire outbreaks and other emergencies.

DCFO Tony Gomez, Director of Operation GNFS, urged all to take safety precautions in the home seriously and urged them to call the fire service during a fire outbreak.

He advised the students to educate their little ones and peers on fire safety and also urged them to avoid prank calls as they affect their operations.

Accra Girls winners expressed excitement about their win and thanked the GNFS for the opportunity, saying that they have learnt a lot on fire safety within a short period.

