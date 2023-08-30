About 2,147 SHS finalists write WASSCE in Tema Metropolis

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 30, GNA – A total of 2,147 Senior High School finalists in the Tema Metropolis are sitting for the 2023 annual West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The figure comprised 1,069 males and 1,078 females registered from five public and three private SHS in the Metropolis.

The public schools are Our Lady of Mercy SHS (OLAMS), Chemu SHS, Tema Methodist Day, Tema Presbyterian SHS, and Tema Manhean Secondary Technical.

The private schools that registered a total of 109 candidates for the exams are Datus, FASCO SHS, and Exacam SHS.

Mrs. Bernice Ofori, the Tema Metropolitan Education Director, wished the candidates well and urged them to concentrate and learn to pass instead of searching for non-existing ‘apor’.

She reminded them to eschew all forms of examination malpractices, adding that teachers and invigilators must also endeavour to discharge their duties well during the exams.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, toured some of the WASSCE centres for the core subjects, which commenced on Monday, August 29, 2023, with the Social Studies paper.

Mr. Ashitey wished the candidates well in their exams and urged them to push themselves to achieve good academic records for their future.

He said they should see him as an inspiration, indicating that as a fish monger’s son, he pushed himself and learnt to pass all his exams, making him ready to take up the position of MCE, and therefore they could also make it if they put their minds to it.

