2023 BECE ends: Candidates confident of obtaining good grades  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/ Edward Dankwah

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) ended today, Friday, August 11, 2023, with some candidates expressing confidence of excelling in the examination.

Some candidates at the Teshie South Cluster ‘A’ Centre, said though some of the questions were tough, they were confident of excelling and obtaining good grades in the examination.

The candidates were seen in jubilant mood after their last paper when the Ghana News Agency visited the Centre.

Godlove Ofosu, a candidate from Teshie 1 LEKMA Junior High School, said she was scared at the initial stages, however, after writing her first paper, she regained confidence for the remaining papers.

She said she was hopeful of getting good grades to get her first choice Senior High School.

Bright Kwasi Appiah, a candidate from King David Junior High School (JHS), said the examination “went well”, but he faced some difficulties with the Maths and Science papers.

He said, though those two papers were difficult, he was able to answer the questions to the best of his abilities.

In all, 301 candidates from 11 schools registered at the Centre, with one absentee who had reportedly traveled before the start of the examination.

Mr Seth Adu Annorson, Head of Supervision and Monitoring Unit, Ledzokuku Education Directorate, said the examination went smoothly in the Municipality without any challenges or hitches this year.

A total of 3,873 candidates, 1,878 boys and 1,995 girls, from 142 schools, both private and public, registered in the Municipality.

The Municipality had 13 centres, 13 supervisors and 130 invigilators.

