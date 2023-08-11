Two pregnant women, nursing mother write BECE in Keta 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Aug.11, GNA-Two pregnant women, and a nursing mother were among the candidates who wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Keta Senior High Technical School Examination Centre and Kedzi Zion school centres respectively.

Reverend David Kofi Dzikunu, the Supervisor at Ketabusco examination center, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that a total of 224 candidates were present out of 225.

Other examination centers including Ketasco also recorded two absentees with two pregnant candidates for the examinations.

Madam Patience Dogbey, the supervisor at Kedzi Zion Examination Centre, expressed satisfaction with the preparations and arrangements for the just ended exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, during a tour to the various examination centers, called on the candidates to produce excellent grades.

“Being pregnant does not deprive one of pursuing her goals and setting targets in education,” he stated.

Mr Gemegah urged the security personnel and all invigilators at the various centers to perform their duties with the needed level of professionalism.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service at Keta, on his part, said all the necessary arrangements were put in place for a successful experience.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,524 candidates are participating in this year’s examination drawn from 47 schools and placed at seven examination centers in the Keta Municipality.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, August 7, ended Friday, August 11, 2023

GNA

