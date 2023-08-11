Education Director urges teachers to upgrade skills

By Benjamin Akoto

New Abirem (E/R), Aug 11 – Mr Charles Kofi Acheampong, the Birim North District Director of Education, has advised teachers to upgrade their professional skills to enable them to teach effectively, enhance productivity, and improve the performance of pupils.



He gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a leadership training workshop, organised by the United States/Ghana Alumni Association (USGHAA), at New Abirem in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.



It was attended by about 100 headteachers, teachers and other education officers in the district, who discussed topics such as Integrity and Discipline-based Leadership, and Transformational Leadership.



Mr Acheampong emphasised the significance of leadership training to enhancing education, as aligned with the Ghana Education Service protocols, saying professional development remained essential for enhanced productivity.



Mr Johannes Arthur, the President of USGHAA, explained that the Association had implemented various programmes aimed at impacting the lives of individuals, particularly those in underserved communities in Ghana.



Miss Gladys Boadu, Headteacher, Amuana Praso Catholic Basic School, commended the organisers for the training as it had enlightened them and built their interactive skills.



Mr Daniel Appiah, another participant, described it as insightful and called for quarterly holding of such training to enhance their teaching and leadership skills.

GNA

