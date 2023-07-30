Zongo youth cautioned against violence

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), July 30, GNA – The Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Esieni V, has cautioned Muslim youth to shun politicians and other high-profile personalities who hire them to cause mayhem.

According to the chief, the perception about Muslim youth being troublemakers must cease, because their religion was not meant for violence, but peace.

Nana Esieni gave the warning when the Swedru Old Zongo chief, Tahiru Haruna Daafi V, was introduced to Swedruman Council of Chiefs after his installation some months ago.

He said it was regretted that ‘macho’ men perceived to be Muslim youth often invaded polling centers to cause mayhem.

Nana Esieni who is also Nifahene of Agona Swedru asked the youth to channel that energy into acquisition of skills training and pursue further education to enable them to become responsible adults.

He charged the four Zongo communities in Swedru to give respect and cooperate with the Chief Daafi to ensure peace and harmony in the town.

According to Nana Esieni, as a member of Swedruman Council of Chiefs, the new chief woud be accorded the same respect to enhance peace and development.

Nana Esieni urged Chief Daafi not to lord it over the people in the Zongo but rather endeavour to bring more innovation and initiatives that will better the lives of citizens.

He called on the elders and kingmakers of Zongo communities to rally support for the Chief to assist him to come out with policies and programmes that will create opportunity for the youth to pursue education.

On his part, Chief Daafi thanked the Swedruman Council of Chiefs for accepting him as a member of the council and pledged to live up to expectations to bring honour and dignity into the traditional setup.

He assured that everything possible would be done within his power as chief of Old Swedru Zongo to bring transformation into the communities to ensure peace and development.

GNA

