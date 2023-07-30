Northern Ghana Mission of SDA Church inducts new officers

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 30, GNA – The Northern Ghana Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has inducted three new officers into office to steer its affairs for the next five years.

The three officers were Pastor George Kossi Ekao Amouzou, President of the Northern Ghana Mission, Pastor Godfred Voberogo Goldan, Executive Secretary and Elder Clement Puori Guri as Treasurer, were elected during the Mission’s first quinquennial session held in Tamale.

The quinquennial session, held from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 in Tamale, was to elect new executives, receive reports from the various churches under the Mission as well as strategise on measures to improve on the growth and development of the area.

It was organised on the theme: “I will go be His Witness”.

Pastor Edward Nyarkoh, Executive Secretary of Northern Ghana Union Conference, Headquarters in Kumasi, who inducted the new officers into office in Tamale, urged them to be selfless, and blameless in their service to God and humanity.

He advised them to always depend on God for a successful tenure of office.

Pastor Professor Daniel Opoku Boateng, former Vice President of West and Central Africa Division of the SDA Church prayed for God’s guidance and direction over the new leadership and advised them to always demonstrate diligence.

Pastor Amouzou, the newly inducted President of the Northern Ghana Mission of the SDA Church, pledged his administration’s willingness to build positive rapport with the various religious groups in the region to help foster peace and tolerance.

He said, “The SDA Church has been working in the Northern Region for over seven decades and we are known for our ability to relate positively with diverse groups.”

The event also witnessed the church awarding 25 of its members for their commitment and dedication towards the growth and development of the church.

Meanwhile, an Executive Committee to supervise and evaluate the work of the officers has also been elected.

