YBF urges Youth to take active part in decision making

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July, 14, GNA-Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF) a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised a day forum to empower young people to actively participate in decision making.

The forum held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) was on the theme, “Citizens’ Forum; Youth Democracy, Elections and Peace”.

It also sought to harness the potential of young people to contribute to the national developmental agenda.

Madam Joyce Nyame, Programme Manageress at YBF, said, “apart from the fact that the youth form majority of Ghana’s population, it is important that for sustainability and inclusiveness, young people should be involved in governance issues to protect democracy.”

She said, “with our engagement with young people across Africa, Ghana is still vulnerable owing to the threat posed by insurgents from Burkina Faso, Benin, Ivory Coast and Togo and so we realise the need to raise awareness to preserve the peace we are enjoying in Ghana.”

She said the organisation noted the growing incidence of on-campus conflicts in the tertiary institutions which could not be underestimated, adding, “citizens forum is in tandem with the African Union’s goal for a continent whose growth was people-driven and contingent on the potential of African citizens particularly women and youth.”

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant, KAIPTC, commended the organisation for the initiative and called on Ghanaians to participate in the programme.

He said, “we have a collective responsibility to create an enabling environment for a better Ghana so the youth have to play a pivotal role for a better future.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police Abass Al-Meyao urged the youth to take good care of themselves and not to be used as tools for voilence.

He said, “elections involve decision making that people choose to lead but any threat to elections affects the democracy we are enjoying, therefore the youth should not allowed themselves to be used by some political parties as agent of violence.”

Dr. Musvengana Chibwana, a renowned Governance and Human Rights Expert from Zimbabwe, said it was crucial for young people in Africa to be active in the electoral processes for the continent to progress.

He said, “the highest form of leadership was self-leadership so the youth should have confidence in themselves and believe in their ideas and their capabilities.”

Adding, “believe in yourself, your ideas that you are good enough and refuse to be used to commit violence because your reputation and integrity is what your country need.”

GNA



