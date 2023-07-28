WHO assures of distribution of health infrastructure in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

WoraWora (O/R) July 28, GNA – Professor Francis Kasolo, World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative to Ghana, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that infrastructural projects and working tools in healthcare delivery are distributed across the Oti Region.

He gave the assurance in his address at WoraWora and acknowledged the progress and development of work done by health officers, who had sacrificed themselves in diverse ways by saving lives in the region.

Affirming his commitment to strengthening the capabilities of health facilities and quicken its pace for development, the Country Representative indicated that equipment and other materials and service will cushion some challenges facing health professionals in the jurisdiction.

Dr Osei Kuffour Affreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Service, outlined some of the challenges confronting WoraWora Government Hospital to the delegation of WHO and appealed for urgent support.

He enumerated problems such as lack of accommodation facilities for staff, logistics and equipment were the other challenges, which needed to be addressed in earnest.

He indicated that the Regional Health Directorate lack of a medical store and inadequate means of transport as factors, inhibiting service delivery.

Madam Rita Ama Wurapa, the District Director of Health in Biakoye, appealed to WHO to address the infrastructure needs of the Oti Regional Hospital WoraWora Government Hospital.

She emphasized the urgent need for steps to be taken to address the numerous problems confronting the facility since it was recognized as the Oti Regional Hospital.

Dr Joseph Mawunyo Apeadido, the Administrator of the WoraWora Hospital, made an appeal to the UN partners that the unavailability of means of transport has made administrative work difficult.

He noted that having good vehicles will provide more effective Hospital administration.

Regarding staff accommodation, Dr Apeadido noted that it is evident that the inadequate bungalows directly affected their administration performance and urged WHO to come to their aid.

The WHO Country Representative of Ghana was accompanied by Dr Guyo Guracha, Madam Cindy Braimah, Mr Patrick Avevor and some entourage together with management of Oti Regional Health Directorates.

The team took opportunity to visit Emergency and Respond Units at WoraWora Government Hospital, Children’s Ward, both Females and Males Ward, Antenental Care Units, OPD and the newly built Regional Health Directorates Administration block in the Biakoye District.

GNA

