Volta region will make me President, don’t disappoint me—Alan Kyerematen

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 19, GNA – Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the Flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed hope for delegates in the Volta region to vote for him to represent the Party in the 2024 elections.

He said it was the Volta region that would make him the next President of the country and appealed to them not to disappoint him.

Mr Kyerematen addressing delegates and party members from the Hohoe and Afadzato South Constituencies as part of his two-day tour of the region, said “Alan is for Volta and Volta is for Alan”.

He said Voltarians loved NPP and the only thing they had been waiting for was for the party to bring him as the flagbearer to show their love.

Mr Kyerematen said politics was about strategies and delegates must choose a flagbearer who would ensure that the Party stayed in power beyond eight years.

He said politics was about numbers and a flagbearer must be able to garner more votes in his party’s stronghold and break into the stronghold of the opposition party; NDC.

Mr Kyerematen said he had been with the Party since its inception and voting for him as the flagbearer would be worth rewarding.

“In the beginning it was the Party, and the Party was with Alan and Alan was with the Party. Bring me and see the difference.”

He promised to better the lives of delegates, executives, and members of the Party at the polling stations and constituency levels.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Railway Development Minister, said he had endorsed the candidature of Mr Kyerematen and urged delegates to think about the development of their constituencies and the country as a whole and vote for him.

Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, MP, Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, noted that it was clear that the NPP was capable of “breaking the eight” hence presenting a marketable candidate was important.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, NPP said the Party needed an experienced person to lead them into the 2024 elections and urged the delegates to give their mandate to Mr Kyerematen to become the Flagbearer and subsequently win the 2024 elections.

Mr Gershon Zuttah, Afadzato South Constituency Chairman, said it was dependent on party members in the constituencies to work for the victory of Mr Alan Kyerematen.

GNA

