US-funded three-unit classroom block for Nutekpor Basic school commissioned   

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Sogakope-Nutekpor(V/R), July 18, GNA-The United States government through the Department of Defence has funded the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Nutekpor DA Basic School in the South Tongu District of the Volta region.

The move was in line with the community’s continuous support to the security base known as the ‘Naval Training Command’ (NAVTRAC) in the area.

Madam Virginia Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, in her address during the short commissioning, said they remained poised to keep extending their support to all deprived communities in the country.

She said the gesture was to show appreciation to the Nutekpor community since they provided a place for the establishment of the Training Command.

Madam Celestine Korsi-Agordo, the South Tongu District Director of Education who received the facility on behalf of the school, commended the donors for the gesture.

She promised to ensure the facility would be used well for the benefit of the entire community.

Mr Ben Yao Agbeyesro, the Assembly member of the area, who witnessed the event, also expressed appreciation to the US government and the Naval Training Command for the facility.

He said the support would help address some infrastructure challenges facing the school.

Mr Johnson Kobby Amedzo, headteacher of the school, revealed to the Ghana News Agency that the school was facing several challenges, some of which include inadequate teaching staff, inadequate furniture for pupils, lack of teaching and learning materials, among others.

He appealed to other philanthropists, individuals, and the government to assist in solving the challenges towards achieving quality education in the area.

The school, established in 1974, currently has Kindergarten, primary and Junior high Schools with a total student population of 96 with seven teaching staff.

Pupils from the surrounding communities such as Dalive, Torzikpota, Tolesem and Totsoanyi would also benefit from the school project.

