Balungu-Nabiisi Primary School gets furniture 

Balungu-Nabiisi (U/E), July18, GNA – The A-ensonga Hearts, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has presented 102 dual desks to the Balungu-Nabiisi D/A Primary School in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, to improve quality education.

The support was part of the NGO’s ‘Furniture Project,’ aimed at supplying furniture to deprived schools in communities, to complement government’s efforts, and ensure pupils studied in conducive and comfortable environments.

The NGO began the first phase of the project in 2021 when it provided 53 dual desks to the Gorigo Primary School in the Talensi District and renovated its Kindergarten block through the contributions of partners and some benevolent members of the public.

The Balungu-Nabiisi D/A Primary School was one out of three public basic schools in the Bongo District targeted to benefit from the second phase of the ‘Furniture Project.’

The Founder and Executive Director of A-ensonga Hearts, Ms Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, at a brief ceremony to present the furniture, recalled her first visit to the school to assess the furniture situation.

“I was heart-broken when I first visited and saw pupils sitting on the bare floor with others lying on their bellies to write. In fact, I asked myself how these pupils will be able to compete with their colleagues in the urban centres who have everything in their classrooms,” she said.

Ms Ajene said even though she visited other schools in the District, the Balungu-Nabiisi Primary needed urgent attention, and that pushed management and partners of A-ensonga Hearts to immediately mobilise resources to help the school.

She noted that funding for the furniture, estimated to cost GHȻ22,000.00 was not easy and urged the pupils to take their studies seriously and maintain the furniture well to serve future generations, so that the effort of her outfit would not be in vain.

She said the NGO had 300 more pieces of dual desks to supply to other schools scheduled to benefit from the second phase of the project and appealed to benevolent members of the public within and outside the country to support the NGO to provide furniture to deprived schools in the Region.

Mr Thomas Azure Alukuke, the immediate past Head teacher of the school, who liaised with the NGO for the furniture, recalled the several request letters the school sent to organizations to support it with furniture until A-ensonga Hearts came to its aid.

He said even though he was reposted to a different school, he kept contact with Ms Ajene to ensure the furniture was provided and expressed gratitude to her for keeping to the promise to support the school.

Mr Raymond Awuni, the Head teacher at the school who received the furniture, thanked the NGO and the immediate past Head teacher for the collaboration to supply furniture to the school, and appealed for more to boost the furniture situation in the school.

The Chief of the community, Naba Albert Anaba Atanga, thanked the A-ensonga Hearts on behalf of the elders, and community members for the support to the school, and prayed for God’s blessings for management and leadership of the NGO.

He said the community and schools in the area had several needs and used the occasion to appeal to the Executive Director of the NGO to continue to extend support to the community.

