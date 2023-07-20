Trade Ministry to support business promoters engaged in gold refinery, jewellery

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 20, GNA – The Ministry of Trade and Industry is ready to support business promoters engaged in gold refinery and jewelry making under the One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative, Sector Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has assured.

However, he explained that the Ministry did not have a specific policy document for the development of the gold jewelry industry, based on the implementation of the Government’s Ten-Point Industrial Transformation Programme.

Mr Hammond said on Thursday when he responded to a question asked by Dr Kwabena Donkor, a National Democratic Congress (NDC), Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East on the Floor of Parliament.

Dr Donkor inquired about the policies and plans that were being considered to develop the jewellery industry in Ghana, considering the country’s position as a global giant in the production of gold.

Mr Hammond told Parliament, in Accra, that the Government through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) would welcome investment collaboration with the private sector to establish a jewellery processing and market enclave for all articles of gold and precious metals.

“Mr Speaker, in addition, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority as part of its support for handicrafts exports will continue to support the jewellery industry,” Mr Hammond also a New Patriotic Party MP for Adansi-Asokwa, said.

Addressing stakeholders at the opening of the Second Edition of the National Policy Summit in Accra on Monday, August 14, 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo outlined a ten-point agenda to transform the industrial sector of the national economy that would create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth and ensure prosperity for all Ghanaians.

He mentioned that the industrial agenda, which was anchored on the following areas: building competitive businesses of existing local industries by facilitating access to medium and long-term financing at low-interest rates and implementing the 1D1F Initiative designed to bring industrialisation to the doorsteps of the people.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

