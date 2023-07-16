Tourist bus in Pakistan plunges into ravine killing at least 12 

Islamabad, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) – At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed on Sunday when a minibus plunged into a ravine near the border with China.

The accident occurred while the minibus carrying tourists was travelling on Karakoram Highway in north-western Pakistan.

The dead include at least three women and two children and 10 people were seriously wounded, Ziarat Ali, a spokesperson for Tourist Police Gilgit-Baltistan told dpa.

The Karakoram Highway, one of the highest roads in the world, passes through rugged mountains and has sharp bends and narrow sections at high altitudes.

The treacherous highway is the gateway to famous tourist destinations and remains busy during the summer with local tourists.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of adequate infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles, and careless driving.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year, killing more than 5,000 people.

GNA

