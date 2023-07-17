Three hundred and fifteen students graduate from Enchi College of Education  

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), July 17, GNA- The Enchi College of Education in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, has graduated 350 students at its maiden congregation of the four-year Bachelor of Education Programme.

Out of the figure, 11 graduands, representing 3.5 per cent obtained First Class, 108, representing 34.3 per cent had Second Class Upper Division, 155, representing 49.2 per cent, obtained Second Class Lower Division, 40, representing 12.7 per cent, had Third Class and one, representing 0.3 per cent had a Pass.

The theme for the event was, “Repositioning Teacher Education in Ghana: Meeting the 21st century needs of the new teacher”.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, said the graduates have undergone rigorous training, combing theory with practical experiences in real classrooms.

They have also been exposed to modern teaching methodologies, innovative technologies, and interdisciplinary approaches, that prepared them to meet the diverse needs of their students.

“This congregation ceremony is not merely a celebration, but a call to action. It is a reminder of the responsibilities that lie ahead for our teachers.

“As you step into the classrooms across the country, you must remember that you are not just educators, you are architects of the future. The impact you make on the lives of your students would reverberate for generations to come” Dr Adutwum said.

The Minister explained that the landscape of education was evolving at an unprecedented pace, adding that technological advancement, globalization and an interconnected world have reshaped the way they learn, teach, and engage with knowledge.

“As we witness the emergence of new industries, the demand for 21st-century skills such as creativity, collaboration and digital literacy has become more pronounced. To meet these needs, the Ministry of Education has embarked on a comprehensive reform agenda for teacher education in Ghana.

We recognized that our teachers must be equipped not only with subject knowledge but also with pedagogical skills that foster critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation among students. The four-year Bachelor of Education Programme at Enchi College of Education is a testament to our commitment to this vision,” Dr Adutwum noted.

He said the government was determined to provide adequate funding to Colleges of Education, and create an environment that fostered relevance to both national and international development through research and innovative, high-quality teaching and learning that was Information Communication Technology (ICT)-driven.

He announced that the government has processed an amount of over GH￠32 million for the first batch of book and research allowance payable to eligible senior members of public tertiary institutions across the country.

Dr Adutwum further said the government has released an amount of GH￠241,913,000 for the payment of teacher trainee allowance across the country and earmarked some Colleges of Education to be converted to full-fledged Universities in the coming years.

“l would like to reassure you that the 300-bed capacity hostel projects in all the 46 Colleges of Education are progressing despite some internal setbacks. All the projects commenced in Enchi College of Education by the government will be completed in due course,” he said.

He praised the chiefs and the communities for embracing and assisting the training college.

Mr Philip Ntaah, the Principal of the College, said the congregation doubled as the 12th graduation ceremony of the College, adding that despite the numerous challenges, in March this year, the College received the overall best performing College with respect to the fidelity of Implementation of the Bachelor of Education curriculum.

He indicated that several programmes and projects have been initiated to improve upon teaching and learning on campus, and this included the construction of summer huts to facilitate academic discussion, setting up the electronic library to aid teaching and research and providing 500 pieces of modern lecture hall seats.

The College has also instituted special awards for students who excel in academics, sports and other forms of disciplines and these attest to their niche of providing holistic teacher education, Mr Ntaah added.

The Principal said, “We always map our strategies to develop various talents inherent in our students and this has led to the establishment of the Enchi College of Education television station, which can be accessed via YouTube.”

“It creates a platform for nurturing future communicators, newscasters, and a forum for disseminating educative programmes. We are also prepared to develop field research. I am happy to announce that one of our graduands has published a book titled ‘Maximizing your academic potential,’” he said.

Mr Ntaah expressed gratitude to the government, organizations, and individuals for the immense assistance to the institution and appealed for more.

In a speech read for Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of Ghana Education Service noted that the Enchi College of Education has since 1965 nurtured several professional teachers who continued to distinguish themselves in the teaching profession across the globe.

“It is my hope that you will be good ambassadors of this College as you serve in various professional capacities across the country,” he said.

The Deputy Director assured the graduates and those from other Colleges of Education in Ghana, that the management of GES was ready to welcome them into their schools to help achieve their unique mandate of making quality education accessible to all Ghanaian children.

Mr Ezekiel Andoh, who was adjudged the overall best and the best male graduating student received a citation and cash of GH￠2,500.

The best graduating female student went to Miss Olivia Owoahene Acheampong, Mr Jacob Tetteh Kono, best-graduating student, English and Mr Prince Opoku, best-graduating student, French. They received cash and a citation each.

GNA

