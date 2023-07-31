The 26th edition of International Prophetic Gathering slated for 6th August

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia (WR) July 31, GNA – The 26th edition of the annual International Prophetic Gathering (IPG) organised by the Zion Praise Chapel International in Effia is scheduled to take place from 6th to 13th August 2023.

The prophetic assembly, projected to have 50, 000 worshippers, is on the theme: “Empowerment” and has morning and evening sessions.

Bishop Bernard Ogiri Asare, the Founder of Zion Praise Chapel International, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said both logistical and security arrangement had been put in place to enhance the safety of pilgrims.

He added that the churchyard had prayerfully selected renowned Ministers of the Gospel both in word and songs to be a blessing to the body of Christ.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (UK), Bishop Abraham Chingbundu (Nigeria), Apostle Joshua Selman (Nigeria) and Pastor Amos Fenwa (Nigeria), would be the guest preachers.

Gospel Musicians, including M.O.G, Akesse Brempong, Perez Music, Deacon Gideon Fase and International Praise Choir will provide soul inspiring songs.

The International Prophetic Gathering, a flagship event in the spiritual calendar of the Zion Praise International, would inspire, empower and uplift the lives of attendees.

Bishop Asare said, “With countless testimonies from the previous IPGs, I know the God of my covenant who makes the glory of the latter house greater than the former will move mightily this year.”

GNA

