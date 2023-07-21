Tetteh-Entsie to contest Ekumfi NPP parliamentary primary

By Prince Acquah

Ekumfi (C/R), July 21, GNA – Mr Albert Tetteh-Entsie, a chartered tax accountant, has picked up a nomination form to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ekumfi Constituency.

A team of about 77 delegates, backed by dozens of supporters, picked up the form on his behalf at the party’s constituency office at Eyisam along the Winneba-Mankessim highway.

By throwing his hat into the ring, Mr Tetteh-Entsie 46, is going against three other aspirants – Mr Kweku Baah Ofori; Nana Adu Donkoh, the immediate past Constituency Chairman; and a former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ato Cudjoe.

The Ekumfi parliamentary seat has historically been for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but the NPP, led by Mr Cudjoe, managed to snatch it for the first time in the 2016 elections.

But the governing party lost it in 2020 to the NDC again.

This means that any of the four candidates who wins the primary would be up for a tough task to snatch the seat from the strong grip of the NDC.

But the supporters of Mr Tetteh-Entsie, expressing absolute faith in his vision and capabilities, believed that he was the best candidate to win the seat for the party with ease.

The tax accountant is a patron of the newly launched Ekumfi NPP Youth Wing with the vision to support and empower the youth with relevant skills and knowledge for a sustainable future.

Mr Emmanuel Quaye, a polling station organiser who led the delegates to pick up the form, indicated that Mr Tetteh-Entsie was hardworking and a visionary who would serve the constituency better.

Having served the party since 1992, he said, Mr Tetteh-Entsie was committed to the development of the constituency and represented the peace and unity which the party urgently needed.

“We believe in his vision, charisma, charm, background connections and network.

“We are impressed by his appreciation of current governance and economic issues of the country and so, we are convinced he is the right man to take the seat for the NPP,” he said.

Alhaji Ismail Osam Anderson, the acting constituency chairman of the party who handed the forms over to the delegates, urged the supporters to campaign on issues and refrain from personal attacks.

“Do not engage in politics of insult and unnecessary personal attacks which may later be weaponised by our opponent.

“Our campaign must be peaceful so that it will be easier to fight together for the seat after the internal contest,” he advised.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Tetteh-Entsie noted that his vision was to improve education, create jobs for the youth and ensure infrastructural development in the constituency.

“I have the lobbying skills and the required connections and network that will help achieve this for the constituency,” he touted.

GNA

