Make my dream to transform Ghana through industrialization a reality — Alan

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 21, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the delegates in Nkwanta South constituency to make his dream of transforming Ghana through industrialization a reality.

He urged them to vote for him in the upcoming presidential primary to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

He said many people would come with a lot of promises, but he was the best candidate to lead the party into victory since Ghanaians had been yearning for him for a long time, and it was time for the delegates to give him the chance to demonstrate his capabilities.

Mr Alan Kyerematen former Trade and Industry Minister was addressing delegates and party members in Nkwanta South constituency as part of his tour in the Oti region.

He said, the development of a nation was on industrialization because through industries no youth would engage in any form of social vices or even put pressure on government since they were occupied with the job being created by the government through industries.

He said with industries, many would get jobs and people would not solely depend on formal education certificate as a tool for acquiring job in the country or depending on white-collar job for survival.

“You are the Kings and Queens makers in this our political era therefore my dreams lies in your hands make it a reality and I will never disappoint you because you know the sacrifices I have made for this party to come this far so if I say it is my turn no one should drag that with me” he said.

Mr Solomon Kwame Donkor, the Oti Regional campaign coordinator for Alan said the NPP breaking the eight was possible but the right candidate to make it possible was Mr Alan Kyerematen and urged delegates to vote for him and their lives would never be the same.

He said Mr Kyerematen stood tall among all the candidates and was the person to defeat the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Larry Yaw Stephen, Nkwanta South constituency chairman of the NPP welcomed Mr Alan Kyerematen into the constituency saying, his contributions to the party could not be undermined hence the victory of the party depended on every member therefore wishing him all the best in his campaign tour and the election as well.

GNA

