Tanzanian PM urges African women police officers to join forces in fighting crime

DAR ES SALAAM, July 23 (Xinhua/GNA) — Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, on Sunday urged African women police officers to join forces in fighting crime.

Opening the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) Africa Chapter’s training conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s economic hub, Majaliwa called on women police networks in African countries to sharpen their skills in fighting crime.

Themed “Community service through empowerment of women in law enforcement,” Majaliwa praised the IAWP for organizing the training conference, aimed at increasing confidence in female police officers in providing service to the community. The conference running on July 23-29 was also aimed at increasing knowledge of women’s empowerment, increasing awareness of female police officers and other law enforcement on women and children’s rights, good customer care, and service delivery.

The conference has brought together over 2,000 senior women police officers from 10 African countries, including Malawi, South Africa, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania. IAWP Second Vice President Leah Mofomme called on African countries to establish women police networks to advance their skills. Tanzania’s Inspector General of Police Camilius Wambura said women police have been playing a major role in fighting crime in Tanzania and the world at large.The IAWP is a global organization for women in criminal justice professions. Its mission is to strengthen, unite and raise the profile of women in criminal justice internationally.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

