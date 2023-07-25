GNAT Deputy General Secretary commends CTF/FCE for supporting Ghanaian teachers

By Emelia B. Addae

Kyebi (E/R), July 25, GNA – Mr. Kwame Dagbandow, Deputy General Secretary of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Charge of Education and Professional Development, applauded the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF) for their unwavering support of Ghanaian teachers.

GNAT, in collaboration with the CTF/FCE, has designed a project to boost the knowledge and skills of teachers to promote teaching and learning and to bring about the necessary transformation and enhance performance in Ghana’s education sector.

Mr. Dagbandow held that the collaboration led to the “Nkabom Project,” which has for the past six decades rolled out a raft of comprehensive training sessions to sharpen the skills of teachers in contemporary teaching techniques.

“During the outbreak of COVID-19, which resulted in the imposition of travel restrictions, CTF/FCE still sent their support for the programme to go on,” he said.

Mr. Dagbandow made the commendation during this year’s closing ceremony of GNAT-CTF/FCE Nkabom In-Service Training for Greater Accra teachers at Kyebi in Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Nkabom project gives special training on improved teaching skills and fostering creativity to teachers serving in deprived and underserved areas of Ghana.

The Deputy General Secretary explained that activities of the Nkabom project take place in three regions annually on various occasions and locations for groups of teachers, who are then provided with training materials to pass on the acquired knowledge and skills to their colleagues.

He said that the training beneficiaries would collaborate with the heads of their respective schools to create an environment in which their newly gained expertise could be shared with the rest of their colleagues.

There were some recommendations at the end of the GNAT-CTF/FCE Nkabom In-Service Training that urged the Ghana Education Service to prioritise Continuous Professional Development and the Regional GNAT must also persuade their districts to do the same.

In addition, the teacher union urged the government, via the Ministry of Education, to give districts the resources by assisting in the training of additional teachers.

The Canadian Teachers Federation is a confederation of teacher groups that engage directly with teachers, education workers, and teacher member organisations.

It contributes to the achievement of the SDGs, notably Goal 4 (provide inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for everyone) and Goal 5 (achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls).

