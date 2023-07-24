Strongman, Amerado announce joint EP titled ‘Young And Strong’

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 24, GNA – Ghanian rappers Strongman Burner and Amerado burner have announced their forthcoming joint Extended Playlist (EP), dubbed “Young and Strong”.

The EP is set to be released on Friday, July 28, 2023, on all musical distribution platforms.

The rappers made the declaration in a tweet saying “Next is our joint, YOUNG AND STRONG EP, dropping this Friday, July 28, 2023.

They thanked fans for making “Rap Is Still Alive” the number one song on YouTube.

The prolific rapper, Amerado who is known for displaying unique musical style, with a combined effort from Strongman, would set this EP ablaze.

Nevertheless, this latest EP to be added to Amerado’s impressive discography is his fourth installment for the year 2023, following, ‘The Hardest’.

Amerado, has also been making waves with his unique sound and has become one of the most sought-after artists in Ghana.

With superb mixing, mastering, and production, the much anticipated “YOUNG AND STRONG” EP is a must-have in one’s playlist.

Strongman and Amerado has been thrilling music enthusiast with dynamic music rhythms and tunes, pushing the African rap battle to the world.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

