Speaker constitutes a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe leaked tape on IGP

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 25, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe a secret recording of a purported plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to 10th September, to report back to the House, is under the Chairmanship of Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South.

With him on the Majority side of the House are Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaiwei Central and Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman.

On the Minority side is Mr James Agalga, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bulsa North, as Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Other members on the Minority side are Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, NDC MP for Wa West.

The independent member of the Committee is Dr Isaac Lartey Annan, a lawyer and a human rights expert.

The Speaker reiterated that the matter in the tape recording was of serious security concern; saying “not to mention the democratic perspectives, but at least the security of the nation is very important to all of us”.

“Whether it is clip or whatever it is, we have to get to the bottom of the matter.”

Mr Bagbin tasked the Committee to do a thorough job and report back to the House when they return from recess.

The Speaker’s establishment of the Committee was in response to a statement by Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader and NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, who requested the House to constitute a committee to investigate the issue of the leaked tape.

GNA

