Finance Minister to hold pre-budget review presentation meeting with MPs on Friday, July 28

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 25, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, will on Friday, July 28, hold an intensive meeting with Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Mid-Year Budget Review and Economic Policy Statement of the Government and a likely Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 fiscal year.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, announced this on Tuesday in communication to the House.

He said this was an agreement between Leadership of Parliament and the Ministry of Finance as a prelude to the presentation of the Mid-Year Review and Supplementary Budget Estimates on Monday, 31st of July 2023.

The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy is presented in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016.

