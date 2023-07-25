South Korea’s Phair youngest women’s World Cup player

Sydney, July 25, (dpa/GNA) – South Korea’s Casey Phair, became the youngest player to appear at a women’s World Cup, when she came on as a substitute in the group game against Colombia on Tuesday.

Phair entered the pitch in the 78th minute, and at 16 years 26 days, was eight days younger then Ifeanyi Chiejine of Nigeria, who had set the previous record at the 1999 tournament.

Phair also became the first player of mixed descent, man or woman, to play for South Korea at a World Cup. She was born in the United States, with her mother South Korean and her father American.

“I was very proud, very honoured to be able to actually play wearing the Korean uniform,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted Phair as saying, after the match her team lost 2-0.

“I thought it was a really great opportunity, and I really appreciate the chance I was given. I felt kind of more pressured than I did at the beginning, so I was really nervous going in, but I was able to settle in, I thought.”

GNA

