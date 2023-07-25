Philippines make history, bottom team Norway on thin ice after draw

Sydney, July 25, (dpa/GNA) – Sarina Bolden made history for the Philippines at the maiden women’s World Cup on Tuesday, as her 1-0 winner over co-hosts New Zealand, made them the first of the eight tournament debutants to taste success.

Former champions Norway, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Group A leaders Switzerland, and are now in a must-win situation in the final game against the Philippines on Sunday, if they want to advance to the knock-out stages.

Bolden scored her nation’s first-ever World Cup goal in the 24th minute, heading in a cross from Sarah Eggesvik.

The Philippines endured a lot of pressure from New Zealand, who thought they had found the equalizer in the 68th, but Jaqcui Hand’s goal was disallowed because Hannah Wilkinson was offside in the build-up.

“I hate that offside rule but it is what it is. That’s the rules of the game and it wouldn’t have been a game-changing moment if we finished other chances,” Hand said.

The Philippines, who lost their first game 2-0 against Switzerland, are now third in Group A behind second-placed New Zealand on goal difference.

“I have to say, it’s so heartbreaking for everyone in this team. We played to win today, and it didn’t go our way. I saw all our faces – we wanted it. We were fighting to the end, but it wasn’t enough. We were missing a little piece in our execution and that was decisive today,” New Zealand defender Katie Bowen said.

The other newcomers at the tournament are Haiti, Ireland, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, Vietnam and Zambia.

Group A leaders Switzerland, held on to a point against Norway, after an entertaining game in which none of the nations could find the breakthrough.

“I’m incredibly proud. What we showed today was the best performance so far. Very disciplined, with absolute determination. I told the team that they can be very proud, that we have everything in our own hands. From that point of view, it was a really good game,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said.

Norway are now walking on thin ice as they sit bottom of the standings with one point from two games, three behind the Swiss and two behind New Zealand and the Philippines.

The 1995 winners effectively need a big win against the Philippines to make sure they can advance but are yet to find the net in 180 minutes at the tournament.

They were without superstar Ada Hegerberg was unable to play because she injured herself minutes before the kick-off and was replaced by Sophie Haug.

The Norwegian football federation quoted team doctor Trygve Hunemo as saying in a tweet that Hegerberg experienced a groin problem “on the last sprint during the warm-up.”

“There was an acceleration just before kick-off that made me feel something. It made me not want to risk anything. I wish I could have contributed, but I think the girls worked hard. We’re missing the last piece that we need and deserved,” Hegerberg said.

Colombia meanwhile, cruised to a 2-0 win over South Korea at Sydney’s Sydney Football Stadium earlier in the day.

Shim Seoyeon deflected a shot with her arm in the 28th minute, giving Colombia a penalty without protest. Catalina Usme then calmly sent it home.

Midfield start Linda Caicedo doubled Colombia’s lead less than 10 minutes later. Her curling effort from range was mishandled by South Korean keeper, Yoon Younggeul, and gently fell into the back of the net.

South Korea had no response, and went the entire second half without a shot, while Colombia managed 10.

There were a few tense moments in the first half, which called referee Rebecca Welch to action. Welch had to hand out four yellow cards in the first half, including one to Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas after she caught Son Hwayeon with a high boot not even 10 minutes in.

Ahead of the World Cup, Colombia had a friendly game againts Ireland, abandoned after 20 minutes because the game got “overly physical,” with Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, taken to hospital with a shin injury.

Colombia will need the momentum going into their next Group H match on Sunday, against favourites Germany who dominated Morocco 6-0 on Monday.

“I’m happy to score the goal. Now it’s time to think about recovering. We’re going to face a team that’s coming from a rout, but this is a World Cup. We’re getting ready for that. So welcome, Germany,” Caicedo said.

South Korea’s next group stage match is against Morocco in Adelaide, also on Sunday.

South Korea’s Casey Phair became the youngest player to ever appear in the women’s World Cup at 16 years and 26 days, when she entered the game in the 78th minute.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

