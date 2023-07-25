Philippines make history, Colombia start World Cup with victory

Sydney, July 25, (dpa/GNA) – Sarina Bolden made history for the Philippines at the maiden women’s World Cup on Tuesday, as her 1-0 winner over co-hosts New Zealand, made them the first of the eight tournament debutants to taste success.

Bolden scored her nation’s first-ever World Cup goal in the 24th minute, heading in a cross from Sarah Eggesvik.

The Philippines endured a lot of pressure from New Zealand, who thought they had found the equalizer in the 68th, but Jaqcui Hand’s goal was disallowed because Hannah Wilkinson was offside in the build-up.

The Philippines, who lost their first game 2-0 against Switzerland, are now third in Group A behind second-placed New Zealand on goal difference. The leading Swiss face Norway later on Tuesday, in a now wide-open group.

The other newcomers at the tournament are Haiti, Ireland, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, Vietnam and Zambia.

Costly errors by South Korea in the first half were converted into Colombian goals, as the South American side cruised to a 2-0 win in Sydney’s Sydney Football Stadium earlier in the day.

Shim Seoyeon deflected a shot with her arm in the 28th minute, giving Colombia a penalty without protest. Catalina Usme stepped up to the spot two minutes later, and calmly sent it home before going wild with her teammates, once they had the lead.

Midfielder Linda Caicedo doubled Colombia’s lead less than 10 minutes later. Her curling effort from range was mishandled by South Korean keeper Yoon Younggeul, and gently fell into the back of the net.

South Korea had no response, and went the entire second half without a shot, while Colombia managed 10.

There were a few tense moments in the first half, which called referee Rebecca Welch to action. Welch had to hand out four yellow cards in the first half, including one to Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas after she caught Son Hwayeon with a high boot, not even 10 minutes in.

Ahead of the World Cup, Colombia had a friendly game againts Ireland abandoned after 20 minutes, because the game got “overly physical,” with Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan taken to hospital with a shin injury.

Colombia will need the momentum going into their next Group H match against favourites Germany, who dominated Morocco on Monday, 6-0. Colombia and Germany face off on July 30.

“I’m happy to score the goal. Now it’s time to think about recovering. We’re going to face a team that’s coming from a rout, but this is a World Cup. We’re getting ready for that. So welcome, Germany,” Caicedo said.

South Korea’s next group stage match is against Morocco in Adelaide, also on July 30.

South Korea’s Casey Phair became the youngest player to ever appear in the women’s World Cup at 16 years and 27 days, when she entered the game in the 78th minute.

GNA

