Some 110 people injured in storms in northern Italy

Rome, July 20, (dpa/GNA) – Some 110 people were injured, as northern Italy was hit by severe storms overnight.

Some provinces of the north-eastern region of Veneto were particularly affected, regional president, Luca Zaia, said on Thursday morning.

Gale-force winds, hailstorms and heavy rain were reported in the region with hail stones the size of tennis balls, causing severe damage in some areas.

A total of 110 people were injured by hail, glass splinters and falls during the storms. One person was seriously injured after falling from a roof.

The provinces of Venice, Padua, Vicenza and Treviso were particularly hard hit.

According to the fire brigade, teams were called out almost 200 times since Wednesday evening. They were busy removing fallen trees from the streets and securing roofs.

According to Zaia, the fire brigade and civil defence made around 350 emergency calls.

The storm also caused damage in Trentino, especially in forested areas.

Parts of northern Italy have been hit by storms since Tuesday.



