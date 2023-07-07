Six dead in Russia after explosion at chemical factory

Moscow, Jul. 7, (dpa/GNA) – An explosion at a chemical factory in the city of Chapayevsk in the Russian Volga region killed at least six people on Friday.

Two others were injured in the explosion, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

The explosion happened at the Promsintez factory. According to the company, industrial explosives are manufactured there, among other products.

The accident reportedly occurred during the dismantling of a pipeline. TASS reported that a fire did not break out after the explosion.

Chapayevsk is located near the Volga River about 50 kilometres south-west of the city of Samara.

GNA

