Latest deadly traffic accident in Syria kills 16 people

Damascus, Jul. 7, (dpa/GNA) – At least 16 people were killed in a deadly traffic accident in central Syria, the second in the past 24 hours, hospital sources and state media reported on Friday.

The health director in the Homs region, Dr Musallam Attassi, told dpa that 15 people from two families, mostly women and children, died in the accident near the al-Jamila junction, 20 kilometres east of Homs at dawn on Friday.

The accident occurred after a small truck carrying the families was run over by a large truck.

The driver of the large truck also died and his assistant was in intensive care, Attassi added.

The accident is considered the deadliest in the past years, due to the large number of deaths.

On Thursday, six people were killed and 38 were wounded in a traffic accident involving a passenger bus in Hama, also in central Syria.

Syria has been witnessing daily traffic accidents, with the number of traffic accident victims increasing in the past months.

Syrian traffic police sources attributed increased accidents to the age of vehicles, some of which are more than 20 years old. Many lack maintenance, as spare parts are hard to come by.

