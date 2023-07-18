Shop attendant jailed for theft

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 18, GNA – A shop attendant has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court for stealing cosmetics valued GHC174,640.00 belonging to his employer.

Samuel Botchway pleaded guilty to stealing boxes of cosmetics valued GHC158,640.00 and four boxes of the same products valued at GHC16,000.00 on different occasions.

He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to three years imprisonment in hard labour by Madam Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie on the theft of cosmetic products valued GHC158,640.00 as well as six months on the theft of same items valued GHC16,000.00 without hard labour.

Both sentences, the Court said, are to run concurrent (convict will serve both at the same time).

Police Chief Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court that Madam Vida Arhin-Duah, the complainant was a trader and resident of Ablekuma Joma whilst Botchway, the convict, resided at Bortianor, both in Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant operated a shop at Mokala shopping mall and sold cosmetics and beauty supply, with Botchway assisting her since 2021 as a shop attendant and warehouse keeper.

It said the complainant had two warehouses, one at Ablekuma Joma and the other on the same Mokola Mall building.

The prosecution said before the theft, the complainant was experiencing shortages in the shop as well as the warehouse.

It said on May 16, 2023, at about 0930 hours whilst the complainant’s shop had been opened for business, Botchway was seen counting money in one of the shops within Okaishie Market belonging to a witness, one Latifa Rashid.

The Court heard that the complainant rushed to the convict to find out what he was doing there and not in her shop.

It said Latifa then told the complainant that Botchway had been her regular customer who supplied her with cosmetic products and that, he had supplied her with four(4) boxes of gel polish on May 13, 2023, so, he had come to take the money – GHC 12,800.00.

The prosecution said Latifa added that between December 2022 and April 2023, the convict had supplied her with the following cosmetics products in boxes; body Splash, six, Cobra, six, one Gel Polish Luminous, one Gel Polish Base, Nude Gel Polish, three, Top Coat, three, Gel Polish Mix Colour, three, one Lip Shine, one Wig Cup Smooth and Wig Cup Green (dome cup), which she paid for.

It said the complainant invited the Police to the witness’ shop where Botchway was arrested and sent to a Police station.

The prosecution said the convict admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement and after investigation, the convict was charged with the offences and put before the court.

