Epixode recounts memorable performance at Highlife concert in Switzerland

Accra, July 18, GNA – Ghanaian musician Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known by his stage name Epixode, says his recent performance at a Highlife concert remains one of his top career highlights.

The maiden Highlife concert organised by the Association of Ghanaian Unions Switzerland took place at the Helvetiaplatz in Zurich with performances from Oheneba Kissi, Adane Best, Dada KD, Dada Hafco, Trigmatic, Ackah Blay, and Epixode, among others.

Thousands of patrons trooped to the venue to witness the best of Highlife music from some of Ghana’s finest musicians.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Epixode revealed that he was mesmerised by the reception he received when he performed his “Atia” single, emphasising that Highlife was indeed the future of Ghanaian music.

“I think my performance in Switzerland is one that I cannot forget, especially seeing the large number of people dancing to the tune and enjoying my performance.

“For me, I believe Highlife is the sound for the future, and it is our sound. The only difference is that Highlife in the 80s will not be the same as today, but for me, it remains Highlife,” he said.

Epixode further highlighted that with the Grammys recognising the Highlife genre in the Best African Performance category, it presents a huge change to take Highlife to the global level.

Epixode won this year’s Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year with “Atia” and has also won the 2021 Best Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

