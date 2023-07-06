Sharon Padi launches her first poetry book

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 6, GNA – Madam Sharon Dede Padi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Padiki Arts Gallery has launched her first poetry book with the aim of promoting and increasing public understanding of arts in all varied forms.

The book consists of paintings which are in a variety of styles, hues, and subjects, with some, abstract in character, anchored in the local setting, and intended to raise awareness of our vibrant culture and rich past,” she added.

Madam Padi said in making Ghana a more alluring destination for the diaspora, there was the need to create a deeper awareness of the root and origin of Ghanaian culture through arts.

Addressing the media after the launch of her book, ‘Reflexions’, in Accra, Madam Padiki stated that the market for arts was unattractive because most Ghanaians did not cherish or did not understand paintings, adding that lack of appreciation and understanding of paintings by most Ghanaians was the reason why the art market was not attractive.

Madam Padiki said the artwork was time-consuming and expensive, but its returns were meagre and therefore, called on Ghanaians, especially the female youth to embrace drawings and paintings since it depicted nature, cultural icons, and totems.

“I became aware of my talent for painting when I was 10 years old, and I can create roughly 15 photographs every night.

Although I studied architecture and engineering at the university, I was still drawn to the arts and so I opted to include them into my career as a hobby.” she added.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu said there was the need for the government to support those in the creative arts industry to reduce the challenge of youth unemployment.

“The Ghana statistical service shows that youth unemployment is on the rise, around 18 per cent.

The way to address the challenge of youth unemployment in Ghana is to diversify and encourage more talented young people to express themselves and to support them,” he added

He added that funds should be disbursed to the creative arts industry, just as it was done for other sectors.

According to him, many people had the desire to enter the arts industry but the means to operate was the challenge, adding that government must intervene and support them financially.

Mr Ablakwa said “arts bring healing, arts also open the minds and perspective of the citizenry, and it empowers the people, and creates jobs, saying “we need to look at the creative arts sector in a multi-dimensional way.”

He commended the creative arts industry for their contribution towards the development of the country, and appealed to the government to support those who have talent of arts to flourish and to develop.

Mr Hassan Ayariga, the Founder of All People’s Congress (APC) said there was the need to reduce the cost of poetry books, stating that “the vulnerable especially those who are affected by the story will be able to afford the book to give them a better experience.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

