At least 16 killed by gas leak in South Africa 

Johannesburg, Jul. 6, (dpa/GNA) - At least 16 people died from gas poisoning in the South African city of Boksburg on Wednesday evening, according to the mayor of the metropolitan municipality of Ekurhuleni.

Local media had initially reported 24 deaths.

The cause of the gas leak in a city slum was initially not clear. Media reports suggested illegal mining work could be the reason.

Rescue workers in the settlement continued to search for other casualties and fatalities in the morning hours.

Boksburg, located about 20 kilometres from South Africa’s economic metropolis Johannesburg, is considered the centre for coal and gold mining in South Africa’s north-east.

A serious gas explosion had already occurred in the city at the end of December after a tanker truck got stuck under a bridge. At least 40 people died in that accident.

