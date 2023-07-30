Russian missile strike kills two in Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhya

Moscow, Jul. 30, (dpa/GNA) – A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya killed at least two people, according to official reports.

A man and a woman were killed in the blast, secretary of the city council, Anatoly Kuryev, announced on Saturday. Another woman was injured. The missile destroyed the windows of a high-rise building, an educational institution and a supermarket.

In the north-eastern region of Sumy, the authorities also reported a Russian missile attack, which is also believed to have impacted an educational institution.

Information on damage or possible victims was not initially available.

GNA

