Rich Tech Home Solutions holds seventh graduation 

By J. K. Nabary

Kasoa (C/R), July 26, GNA – Rich Technical (Tech) Home Solutions, a general construction company at Kasoa in the Central Region, has held its seventh graduation ceremony urging the graduates to utilise the knowledge and skills acquired to help better their lots.

The seven graduates, some of whom came from communities outside Awutu-Senya East Municipality, had a three-year training in general construction works and other apprenticeship programmes free of charge.

The programmes included metal works, cement and sand usage, electrical and plumbing, and vocational and career development in construction.

Each of the graduates received a certificate, a testimonial and some tools provided by the management of the company.

Mr Humphrey Acquah, the General Manager, applauded the technical director and his subordinates for their continuous dedication to training the youth to be self-reliant.

He emphasised the need for the youth in the municipality to take advantage of the opportunity the company offered to become self-employed rather than migrate to the urban centres to search for non-existing jobs.

Mr Acquah commended the graduates for adhering to instructions and advice and said their graduation signified they had mastered their trade and were prepared to be on their own.

He, therefore, urged them to promote and make themselves marketable by excelling on the field for more people to patronise their services and handiworks.

Mr Uman Mensah, the Technical Director of the Company, stated in an interview with the GNA that the construction company had been in existence for more than 15 years.

“We, therefore, found it necessary to establish a centre to support the youth and have, so far, trained and graduated more than 40 apprentices with general construction skills free of charge to earn a living,” he said.

He called on parents to enrol their children who were unable to complete their formal education to learn a vocation.

The graduates thanked the company for the opportunity and assured that they will make good use of their training through the mercy of God.

GNA

